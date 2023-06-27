Srinagar: It has been a routine for Mohammad Ayan Wani (28) to buy brand new Jubbas for himself and his brothers every Eid.

Jubba, a traditional dress for men in Gulf, has been his favorite since he got used to it during his eight-year-long stay in Dubai.

Such has been his influence on the people in his locality in Hyderpora that now almost every youth in his mohalla wears Jubba on Eid.

“I returned two years back from Dubai where men prefer wearing Jubba in offices and even functions. I loved it and often wear a designer Jubba on Eid. I got so many requests from my friends who have fallen in love with Jubba,” he said.

For the last few years, a remarkable surge in the demand for Jubba has been observed in Kashmir, especially on Ei-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha.

Nowadays, scores of the men can be spotted wearing white and colored Jubbas while offering Eid praying in Eidgahs or mosques.

Retailers said that Jubbas have become an essential dress code for men on Eid and other festivals in Kashmir.

They said the demand for this Gulf-based traditional dress has gone up on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha.

“A few years before, very few people knew about this dress. Now Jubba is in good demand, especially on Eid-Ul-Adha. Many customers who have been to Gulf or have seen these dresses buy Jubba and wear them for Eid prayers,” said Omair-ul-Islam owner of Iwos Essence, which sells Jubbas and other Islamic dresses.

He said that many types of Jubbas have hit the market which is fast attracting youth of the valley.

“We have Indian, Omani, UAE, and Saudi Jubbas. Omani is people’s favorite because of its design and elegance,” Omair-ul-Islam said.

Jubba, also known as Thobe or Dishdasha in other parts of the Muslim world, is a flowing ankle-length garment, typically made of light fabric such as cotton or linen, worn by men. Its loose-fitting nature allows for comfort in warm weather, making it a popular choice during the summer festival of Eid Ul Adha.

Mohammad Ayaz, another dealer from Srinagar said they witness a significant increase in the demand for customized Jubbas this Eid Ul Adha.

“This year, sales have seen a substantial rise compared to previous years. Youth mostly get attracted towards customized Jubbas, which have full use of embroidery and other artwork,” he said.