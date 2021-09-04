Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Ailing jail inmate dies at GMC Anantnag

Anantnag: A 55-year-old jail inmate lodged since January 2021 at District Jail Kheribal has died after suffering multiple ailments, two days after his admission at Government Medical College here, officials said.

The deceased identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Ahad Khan, a resident of Anchidoora Anantnag had been arrested in case FIR number 08/2021 in Police Station Anantnag under section 8/20 of NDPS Act and was in judicial custody, they said.

 

The deceased was an auto driver by profession, they further said. (GNS)


