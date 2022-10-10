After Sana Khan and Zaira Wasim, another Muslim actor has bid goodbye to showbiz to pursue the path set by Almighty Allah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular Bhojpuri actress Sahar Afsha announced that she is quitting showbiz to follow Islam.

In a long Instagram post, Sahar said she wanted to live her future life in accordance with Islamic teachings and with Allah’s blessings

“Dear Brothers and Sisters, in the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I want to let you know that I have chosen to leave Showbiz and will no longer be involved. I want to live my future life in accordance with Islamic teachings and with Allah’s blessings,” read the English translation of her post.

“I’m grateful to my fans for bestowing upon me many blessings, including fame, honor, and fortune. I had not even pictured this life in my childhood. I stumbled into this industry just by chance and kept on growing. But now I have decided to renounce my Showbiz lifestyle, repent before Allah, and seek His forgiveness. I intend to live my next life according to the commands and preaching of Allah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hence, I request everyone to pray that Allah accepts my repentance, blesses me with the strength to live in line with my resolve to spend my life upholding the laws of my Creator and serving mankind, and gives me the perseverance to do so. And I hope that I will be remembered not for my past life but for the life to come.”

Sahar made her debut in 2018 with the Telugu film Karta-Karma-Kriya. Two years later she joined the Bhojpuri film industry. Her debut Bhojpuri film Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna 3 was opposite Khesari Yadav. Sahar Afsha also played a lead role in ‘Ghatak’ Vais To Teri Yaad.

Earlier ‘Dangal’ actress Zaira Wasim quit the film industry to pursue the path of Islam in 2019. A year later. actress Sana Khan left showbiz to follow the path set by the creator. In February. Mehjabi Siddiqui, who participated in the 11th season of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss, quit showbiz to ‘obey Allah’.

Meanwhile, Sana Khan hailed Sahar’s decision to quit showbiz. “MashAllah my sister so happy for you. May Allah give u isteqamah in every step of your life. May you inspire everyone around you and become zariya e khair for mankind,” she commented on Sahar’s post.