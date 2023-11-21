At least three flights have been delayed at Srinagar Airport as dense fog caused low visibility on Tuesday morning. However, the officials said that the flight operation has now been resumed.

Director Airport, Javed Anjum said that three flights have got delayed this morning due to the foggy weather conditions.

“However, as the visibility has improved, we have resumed the flight operations at the airport. Only three flights have got delayed,” Anjum said.

Earlier, the fog morning continued to be witnessed in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir while the Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded coldest night of the season at minus 1.2 degree Celsius.

Several others areas including Anantnag, Pahalgam, Qazigund, Kupwara, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam also recorded coldest night of season.

In Qazigund, the mercury settled at minus 0.8 degree Celsius, in Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 2.9 degree Celsius.

In Kupwara, the coldest night of season was recorded at minus 0.8 degree Celsius.

A minimum temperature of minus 2.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Budgam while Pulwama also recorded a coldest night of season at minus 2.7 degree Celsius.

Anantnag in South Kashmir also recorded the coldest night of season at minus 2.3 degree Celsius while the mercury in Shopian has settled at minus 3.9 degree Celsius.

However, the Meteorological department here has stated that the shallow to moderate fog would likely continue till November 27

(With inputs from KNO)