After Shopian and Jammu districts, Ganderbal too achieves 100% vaccination of above 45 age group

Srinagar: After Jammu and Shopian districts, Ganderbal has become the third district in Jammu and Kashmir to achieve the 100 percent vaccination target of all above 45 age group with at least the first dose of Covid-19 inoculation.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna revealed the district’s achievement during a press conference held here at Conference Hall Mini Secretariat.

She said that achieving the target of vaccinating all above 45 age group is a big achievement for which she complemented the health care workers, PRIs besides other front-line workers who have visited door to door to counsel people about the need of vaccination.

While elaborating on arrangements put in place for achieving vaccination target, she said that over 68440 persons over 45 years of age are given first dose in the district. She said that 94 vaccinated sites were established to achieve the target adding that all these sites are still active.

The health care workers besides other front-line workers in J&K have visited door to door to counsel people about the need of vaccination and their hard work has finally started paying off as infection cases as compared to other districts are very less and there is a significant decrease in fatalities.

Jammu was the first district to achieve the target of vaccinating the whole population above 45 age.