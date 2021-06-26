After J&K leaders, Centre invites Kargil leaders for talks on July 1

Srinagar: Three days after Prime Minister Narendera Modi chaired an all-party-meeting with J&K leaders in New Delhi, the Government of India has now invited Kargil leadership for talks on July 1, official sources revealed.

Sources said that Kargil leaders will meet union minister of State for Home G Kishen Reddy in Delhi on July 1.

Former Congress legislator Asgar Karbalai confirmed that they have been invited by the Centre for talks. “We will be meeting union MoS Home G Kishen Reddy on July 1. All the leaders from Kargil who have been invited will attend the meet,” he said.

The meeting comes barely three days after the PM chaired APM with J&K leaders. It is pertinent to mention that the majority of J&K leaders who participated in the meeting demanded full statehood to J&K—(KNO)