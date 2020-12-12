After drawing flak from Kashmir students, Jamia Millia puts online exams on hold

Srinagar: Jamia Millia Islamia has set aside its decision to conduct online exams bringing respite to the anxious students, especially those in Jammu and Kashmir, who were baffled by the varsity’s earlier decision to go ahead with online examination requiring high-speed internet.

In a fresh circular issued by the varsity on Saturday, the vice-chancellor “has put the odd semester/year-end examination on hold…”

The reasons for the same, according to the circular, include:

The university has received several representations from the students regarding their problems.issues with ‘online proctored examination’. The university has apprised the University Grants Commission of the concerns of the students and the decision of the university regarding mode of conduct of examination. The directions/guidelines from the UGC on the matter are sought and still awaited. The university shall take its decision regarding the mode of conduct of examination in consonance with the directions/guidelines received from the UGC on the matter.

“Meanwhile, the students are advised to relax and continue with their online classes and their preparation for examination, They may frequently visit the university examination website www.jmicoe.in for any further update on the matter,” read the fresh circular.