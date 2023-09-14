A youth died while another received injuries in a road accident near SKICC Boulevard road Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

Reports said that two youths identified as Moazum Ahmad Bhat son of Nasir Ahmad Bhat and Mashkoor Ahmad Bhat son of Shareef Ahmad Bhat both residents of Gulab bagh Srinagar were critically injured after the bike they were travelling on skidded off the road and hit the road divider near SKICC this afternoon.

They said after the incident both the injured were shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment. However, Moazum Ahmad Bhat succumbed to his injuries while the condition of Mashkoor is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.