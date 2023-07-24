Srinagar, July 24: Aadil Manzoor Peer of Halmatpora Kupwara was already doing well in martial arts and rugby.

However, it was Ice Stock, a newly introduced game in Kashmir that made the 26-year-old a star overnight. He went on to become captain of the Indian national team.

Peer had never imagined that his chance entry in Ice Stock in 2012 would one day make him the number one player in India.

“It was probably written in my fate that I would play ice stock. I was already a good player in martial arts and even baseball. I had played at the state and national levels. In 2012, when this sport was introduced during the winter games, I simply participated and did it better than the rest of the participants,” Peer said.

In 2018, he debuted in International Ice Stock World Championship Austria where he stood at 10th. Later in 2019, he played a championship in China followed by the World Ice Stock Championship 2022 in which he bagged seventh rank.

What was more rewarding for Peer was captaining the Indian Ice Stock team. “It was the greatest achievement of my life. In my 10-year-old- career, I bagged 22 gold medals at the national level and five Khelo India winter games medals. I topped in every championship held at national or even state level in India during the last 10 years,” he said.

Peer is currently preparing for the Winter Olympics 2026. “Ice Stock was a demonstration event at the Winter Olympics in 1936 and 1964 but received full recognition last year. We are hopeful that Ice Stock will be an event in Olympics 2026,” he said.

Peer has become an inspiration for the young athletes of the valley. “I try to guide my juniors despite my busy schedule. Our coach Irfan Aziz Botta is preparing athletes from the valley who can make a big mark at international and national levels,” he said.