Giving a new spin to the much-hyped Ghaziabad rape case, police said the allegations made by the woman were false and she had hatched a conspiracy as she had a dispute with the accused over the property.

Police have arrested three men who helped the woman in her plan. The woman is also being booked

“The woman colluded with a man named Azad to cook up a false story to implicate the accused in an ongoing property dispute. Police have arrested Azad, the main kingpin, and his accomplices, Gaurav and Afzal. Cops have also seized an Alto car used in the conspiracy, The complaint was all a conspiracy hatched to file a rape case on the five men,” Meerut range IG Praveen Kumar said.

On October 18, a Delhi woman was found lying near Ghaziabad’s Ashram Road.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal had tweeted that the woman was found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied, and an iron rod inserted in her private parts.

“When UP Police received information about the incident, the woman was first taken to a government hospital in Ghaziabad where she refused to undergo a medical examination. She did not undergo medical examination even at a hospital in Meerut. Upon her insistence, the woman was taken to GTB hospital in Delhi where her medical examination was done,” police said.