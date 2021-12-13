In response to the recommendations submitted to the Lieutenant Governor J&K UT and consideration of the same by him in the monthly Programme “Awaam ki Awaaz” aired on 21st November 2021, Irshad Wani from Khag, Budgam puts his gratitude for the same.

During the programme, the LG has appreciated Irshad for providing valuable inputs regarding the betterment of the primary education system in UT.

In response, Irshad said, “It was a great privilege for me to see Lieutenant Governor considering my humble suggestions regarding the reformation of the education system in J&K Union Territory”. He further says that it was my pleasure to hear LG, taking my name thrice.

He calls the Programme “Awaam ki Awaaz” an uncommon initiative as it provides the general public with a great chance to contribute towards the general welfare of the UT. He wants this programme to be continued and says that people should take advantage of this opportunity of approaching LG with valid suggestions and recommendations.

Irshad demands complete overhauling of the sector so that on the one hand Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) is increased and on the other hand minimum 4-5 and 8-10 teachers are provided for Primary and Middle schools respectively.

All his suggestions have been appreciated by the LG during his address and called them worth consideration for the betterment of the education sector.