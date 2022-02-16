Celebrating the myriad aspects of ‘heaven on earth’, famous Kashmiri fashion designer Rohit has curated an exclusive line of bed linen `The Masterpiece for Duroflex’.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an exclusive interview with News18, Rohit Bal talks about the transition from designing couture to bed linen, celebrating Kashmir, and what the pandemic has taught him.

From his well-received Guldastah collection at Lakme Fashion Week in 2019 to his much-awaited bedlinen collection Masterpiece, Kashmir has always held a special place in his heart.

“It [Kashmir] is so diverse in terms of its arts and craft, it is difficult to see anything in isolation. The best way of using Kashmiri art is to create a beautiful blend of all the aspects, and that is what I have done for Masterpiece. We have put together the colors and the flowers of Kashmir. The experience of working on this collection was nothing short of delightful as Duroflex gave me a lot of creative freedom, and for an artist, it’s a dream come true. I am eagerly looking forward to Masterpiece being launched in markets,” he said.

As someone who has grown up in Kashmir, Rohit was always surrounded by immaculate natural beauty. And through the years, it has stayed with him. So, it was but natural to be drawn to varied platforms that give him the opportunity to showcase this beauty. His love for Kashmir resonates with the designs he has created for the collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Design is all about inspiration. Bed linen is of course a different product; however, it follows a similar creative process. The key challenge was incorporating the opulent essence of Rohit Bal aesthetics within a product that goes into a bedroom setting where one comes to unwind, rest and sleep,” Rohit said.

“As it is rightly said, God is in the details. For any work of art, what matters the most is details. When it comes to upholstery or any home decor fabric, I think it is important to keep in mind the overall interior theme or story that the space or home tells. Is it modern? Is it transitional? Is it traditional? What is the style of the furniture? These are the important questions to ask. At the same time create something that blends into the background to be the right backdrop for the people who are going to inhabit the space,” said Rohit Bal.

“An antibacterial designer bed linen collection is something unheard of, and hence I was eager to develop this unique collection,” added Rohit Bal.

The other thing that pandemic has taught Rohit is to not take people for granted, and never stop investing in personal and professional relationships.