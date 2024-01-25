National Voters’ Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the first time voters and said with the power of their vote, they have to defeat ‘parivarwadi’ parties. He said that being among first-time voters on this day fills him with energy and added that these new voters have now become the most important part of the democratic process.

“With the power of your vote, you have to defeat ‘parivarwadi’ parties,” he said. During ‘NaMo Nav Matadata Sammelan’ for first-time voters, PM Modi said, “Today, people talk about credibility, not corruption; success stories, not scams. Earlier India was on the list of fragile five economies. But today, Bharat is the fifth largest economy in the world. In the coming years, India will become the top three economies in the world.”

#WATCH | PM Modi addresses the first-time voters on National Voters' Day



"On this day, to be among first-time voters fills me with energy. You have now become the most important part of the democratic process…In the next 25 years, you have to determine both the future of…

He said when there is a majority government in the country, then there is clarity in policies and decisions. “When I meet major world leaders, it is not I alone who meets them but 140 crore Indians are with me. Today, the Indian passport is seen with pride across the world,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of every vote in a democracy, PM Modi said when the country is working to become a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, your vote will decide what will be the direction of India.

Addressing the ‘Namo Navmatdata Sammelan’ via video conferencing, PM Modi said that where we will reach in the next few years in space, defence, manufacturing, technology, innovation and many other sectors will all depend on youth.

“Today, when the country is working to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, your vote will decide what the direction of India. Where we will reach in the next few years in space, defence, manufacturing, technology, innovation and many other sectors will all depend on you. Our speed, direction, approach–all of this will be decided by you. The responsibility of what the possibilities will be for you will be on those who will manage the country during this period. In such a situation, the responsibility of making sure that those people are properly elected also depends on your votes,” he said.

“Your one vote and the direction of the country’s development are interconnected,” he added.

Further, PM Modi asserted that when there is a stable government, it becomes easier for a country to make big decisions.

“Your one vote will make India the third-largest economy in the world. Your one vote will bring a majority and stable government in India. Your one vote will give more energy to the digital revolution. When there is a stable government in the country, the country makes big decisions and moves forward by solving problems that have been pending for decades. Our majority government ended the decades-long wait in Jammu and Kashmir after revoking Article 370. This is our government which has ended the four-decade wait of the country’s soldiers by introducing ‘One Rank One Pension’. We implemented modern tax systems like GST. Our government ended the wait of the women by enacting the Naari Shakti Adhiniyam,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that India is today showing the world how development can be done while protecting nature.

“Indian Railways has set a target of zero carbon emissions by 2030. We have also set a target of net zero by the year 2070. Today, emphasis is being given to electric mobility in India. You have inspiration as well as innovation. My priority is youth…your dreams are my resolutions,” he said.

