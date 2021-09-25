Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
5th Srinagar District Fencing Championship concludes

District Srinagar Fencing Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council and DYSS organised the three day championship at Indoor hall of Boys Higher Secondary School Rawalpora Srinagar. 
In the 3-day event,around 70 players including boys and girls from different Governement and Private Schools of Srinagar participated in Epee, Foil and Sabre events. 
Nuzat Ara, Divisional Sports officer J&K Sports Council Srinagar  was Chief Guest on the occasion.
Rashid Ahmed Choudhary Convener  were among the Guest of Honors, PEM and NIS Qualified Coach Razai Sultana  was the Organising Secretary of the event. 
Techenical experts  Niyaz Ahmed, Mehmood and Sawan Magotra officiated the bouts.

Numaan from BHSS Nawakadal bagged gold in Sabre event, while Silver went to  Amaan of BHSS Rawalpora. Zain ul abidin of Gandhi College and Gibran of BHSS Natipora won bronze.
In Foil Men category,   Zakir from BHSS Jawahar Nagar secured gold, while  Danish of BHSS Hyderpora won Silver.Bronze went to Muneeb of Srinagar Public School and Uzair of BHSS Soura. 
In the  Epee Men category, Gold went to Owais from BHSS  Rawalpora,Silver to Ram Pariyar BHSS Rawalpora and Bronze to Aamir from BHSS Rawalpora. 
Similarly in  Women Section Sabre event,  Gold went to Mehvish Mushtaq of BHSS Telbal, Silver to Saika of GHSS Nishat and Bronze to Saista and Adiba of GHSS Kothibagh.
 In the Epee Girls, Gold went to Mehak of GHSS Nawakadal, Silver to Arjula of GHSS Nawakadal and Bronze to Doha and Angila of GHSS Nawakadal.
 Likewise in Foil event Girls category Gold and Silver went to Zainab Gulzar and Zainab Mukhtar of GHSS Nawakadal respectively and Bronze went to Nazima GHSS Amirakadal and Simran Girls Middle School Rampura.

 


