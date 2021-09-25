5th Srinagar District Fencing Championship concludes

District Srinagar Fencing Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council and DYSS organised the three day championship at Indoor hall of Boys Higher Secondary School Rawalpora Srinagar.

In the 3-day event,around 70 players including boys and girls from different Governement and Private Schools of Srinagar participated in Epee, Foil and Sabre events.

Nuzat Ara, Divisional Sports officer J&K Sports Council Srinagar was Chief Guest on the occasion.

Rashid Ahmed Choudhary Convener were among the Guest of Honors, PEM and NIS Qualified Coach Razai Sultana was the Organising Secretary of the event.

Techenical experts Niyaz Ahmed, Mehmood and Sawan Magotra officiated the bouts.





Numaan from BHSS Nawakadal bagged gold in Sabre event, while Silver went to Amaan of BHSS Rawalpora. Zain ul abidin of Gandhi College and Gibran of BHSS Natipora won bronze.

In Foil Men category, Zakir from BHSS Jawahar Nagar secured gold, while Danish of BHSS Hyderpora won Silver.Bronze went to Muneeb of Srinagar Public School and Uzair of BHSS Soura.

In the Epee Men category, Gold went to Owais from BHSS Rawalpora,Silver to Ram Pariyar BHSS Rawalpora and Bronze to Aamir from BHSS Rawalpora.

Similarly in Women Section Sabre event, Gold went to Mehvish Mushtaq of BHSS Telbal, Silver to Saika of GHSS Nishat and Bronze to Saista and Adiba of GHSS Kothibagh.

In the Epee Girls, Gold went to Mehak of GHSS Nawakadal, Silver to Arjula of GHSS Nawakadal and Bronze to Doha and Angila of GHSS Nawakadal.

Likewise in Foil event Girls category Gold and Silver went to Zainab Gulzar and Zainab Mukhtar of GHSS Nawakadal respectively and Bronze went to Nazima GHSS Amirakadal and Simran Girls Middle School Rampura.