Srinagar: If you thought that the 5G technology only provided us ultra-fast internet speeds, then do check out the latest update from Airtel and Apollo Hospital.

Bharti Airtel and Apollo Hospitals have today announced that they carried out India’s first 5G driven, Artificial Intelligence guided Colonoscopy trials.

“The trial was conducted using AI on Airtel’s 5G technology with ultra-low latency and high processing capabilities that resulted in the detection of coloncancer much faster and with greater accuracy,” Airtel said in a statement.

HealthNet Global, AWS and Avesha are the other three companies that collaborated in these trials.

While the 5G technology will have a bearing on every field, it is expected to create never-before-seen opportunities for people and businesses in all sectors ranging from health to tourism.

With the introduction of 5G, AR and VR technology has accelerated that will allow people to consult the top doctors globally from any part of the world. Doctors will also be able to operate using robots from a 1,000 miles distance since the lag time will be minuscule.

Earlier this year, Airtel had teamed up with Apollo Hospitals and Cisco to demonstrate a 5G connected ambulance. The idea was to utilise the ‘golden hour’ or the critical first ’60 minutes’ following any injury or trauma, where prompt medical attention can save lives.