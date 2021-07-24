Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

500-bedded pediatric hospital to come up in Srinagar’s Bemina

hospital

SRINAGAR: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here on Saturday under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, gave administrative approval to the construction of a 500-bedded pediatric hospital at Bemina, Srinagar.

Once operational, the hospital will strengthen the pediatric care facilities in Kashmir division, ease the burden of patient load on the existing tertiary level hospital, and ensure quality maternity, neonatal and pediatric care to the patients.

 

The project will be upgrading vital pediatric facilities on modern grounds and will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 114.81 crore. The new hospital will be equipped with all modern equipment for managing the high risk pediatric cases to further reduce the infant mortality rate.

 It will also serve as the Centre of Excellence in Pediatric in Kashmir Division and will assist the Union territory in mitigating a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.


svg%3E
Previous
Kansal inaugurates 1×10 MVA 33/11 KV station in Bandipora
svg%3E
Next
AC approves rollout of ration nomination policy in J&K
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor