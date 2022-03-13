Srinagar, Mar 13: At least 50 families, living in Yarkandi Sarai at Safa Kadal area of Srinagar have been asked to vacate the building within seven days while the dwellers have urged the authorities to make some alternate arrangements for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The administration has issued a notice to the dwellers living at Yarkandi Sarai at Safa Kadal, asking them to vacate the building within seven days.

As per the notice issued by Executive Magistrate 1st Class, Tehsildar South Srinagar, the families are living there illegally and that if they don’t vacate from the Sarai within set time frame, legal action would be initiated against them as warranted under the law.

Abdul Rashid, an elderly person, presently living at Sarai said that it has been almost 66 years that their families are living here.

“At present 50 families living here would become homeless if we are forced to vacate the building ,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the government needs this building for some other purpose, the authorities should make some alternative arrangements for the families,” he added.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole said that the building has been declared unsafe while the lease granted to them for 12 years have also come to an end.

He added that after serving notice, if the families have some queries or want the support from administration, they should turn up with their grievances, which would be looked into—(KNO)