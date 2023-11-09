SRINAGAR: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided ten states and UTs including Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Human Trafficking modules and detained 44 persons in four cases while as five modules of Human Trafficking were also busted in five states.

One such module was also active in Jammu and was reportedly involved in human trafficking in Vidhata Nagar at Bhatindi in Jammu district and Teli Basti in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district who has been detained for questioning.

He has been identified as Zaffar Alam son of Mohammad Nazir, a resident of Vidhata Nagar.

Sources said the modules comprised some Rohingyas who were actively involved in human trafficking after managing the infiltration of people including women from the Myanmar border in couple of States and then supplying them to “influential persons” at a huge cost.

NIA spokesman in a statement said that NIA in close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and State Police forces, conducted a comprehensive Operation across multiple states in India on November 8. The operation aimed at dismantling illegal human trafficking support networks involved in the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India.

“Following the registration of four Human trafficking cases at the NIA branches in Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore, and Jaipur simultaneous and synchronised raids and searches were carried out at a total of 55 locations across the States and union territories that include: Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Pondicherry,” reads the statement.

The statement further states that the initial FIR no: 12/2023 dated 9.9.2023, was registered by the Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and pertained to a human trafficking network responsible for the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India, including those of Rohingya origin.

“The operations of this network extended into various parts of the country, including regions along the Indo-Bangladesh international border. Recognising the international and inter-State linkages of the case and its complexity, the NIA formally took charge of the investigations on 06.10.2023 by registering a case as RC 01/2023/NIA/GUW at the NIA Police Station in Guwahati,” the statement said, adding that “NIA investigations in the case revealed that different modules of this illegal Human Trafficking network were spread over various States, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir and operating from there. In response to these investigational findings, the NIA registered three new cases to bust the modules of this extensive network based in different regions and States of the country.”

The NIA statement further said that the coordinated raids were executed in the early morning hours on November 8 as part of the ongoing Operation. “During the searches, the NIA recovered various items of significance, including: digital devices, such as mobile phones, SIM cards, and pen drives. A significant number of identity-related documents, including Aadhar cards and Pan Cards, suspected to be forged. Indian currency notes with a total value exceeding Rs. 20 lakhs. Foreign currency amounting to 4550 USD. Subsequent to today’s Operations, a total of 44 operatives have been apprehended and arrested by the NIA,” the statement said.

It said that the arrests were made across various states including 21 in Tripur, 10 in Karnataka, 05 in Assam, 03 in West Bengal, 02 in Tamil Nadu, 01 in Puducherry, 01 in Telangana and 01 in Haryana. “The arrested accused individuals will be presented before the respective jurisdictional courts. Further investigations into the activities and modus operandi of these illegal Human Trafficking networks would continue to dismantle the entire ecosystem of these networks,” the NIA statement said—(KNO)