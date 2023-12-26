SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 26: The 32nd Open Kashmir Badminton Championship-2023 organised by Badminton Association of J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council concluded at SKISC Srinagar.

More than 300 players both boys and girls in different age groups viz. Under 13, Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19, besides men and women category and above 35+ age group in singles and doubles participated in the event.

Muhammad Aslam Joint Director Information was the chief guest on the occasion, and was accompanied by Burhan Hussain, Cultural Officer Kashmir.

Other guests present on the occasion included Iftekhar Ahmad, Khazir Mohammad, Mansoor, Hilal Ahmad (Manager SKISC) and Touseef Ahmad, coach of Sports Authority of India.

They chief guest distributed prizes among winners and runners up in different categories.

In the U/11 Girls singles category, Areeba was announced winner while Aira Jan was adjudged runner-up. Similarly, in U/11 Boys Singles Gurman Singh was declared winner while Yeyah was announced as runner-up.

In the U/13 Girls Singles category Aleena was named winner while Ayesha was declared runner-up. Also in the U/13 Boys Singles category, Ibrahim was announced winner while Kamil was declared runner-up.

In U/15 Girls Singles, Mysha was adjudged as winner and Aleena was declared runner-up. Similarly in U/15 Boys Singles Salman was announced winner while Ali was named runner-up.

Also in the U/15 Boys Doubles category, Ali & Salmaan were declared winners while Meezan & Ibrahim were announced runners-up.

Similarly, in U/17 Girls Singles Mysha was announced winner while Zinia was declared runner-up. In the U/17 Boys Singles category, Salmaan was named winner and Kazim Wani was declared runner-up.

Also in U/19 Boys Singles Saqib was declared winner and Salman as runner-up. In Women’s Singles Hadiya was announced winner and Zinia was declared runner-up. Among Women’s Doubles Hadiya & Manshah were named winners while Samiya & Suwaiva were called out as runners-up.

In Men’s Singles Uzair was announced as winner and Adil was declared as runner-up. Similarly in Men’s Doubles Uzair & Ovais were adjudged as winners while Musheer & Humair were declared as runners-up.

In Mixed Doubles Musheer & Manshah were announced winners and Fazil & Hadiya as runners-up.

Similarly in Veteran Singles Uzair was declared winner while Sanjeev was runner-up. In Veteran Doubles Uzair / Humair were named winners while Chesti / Ovais were declared as runners-up.