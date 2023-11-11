SRINAGAR: Three tourists from Bangladesh lost their lives in a houseboat blaze at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday, reported NDTV. The bodies were discovered hours after numerous houseboats on the lake were consumed by a massive fire early this morning, police said.

The three Bangladeshi nationals were occupants of the Safeena houseboat, which was ravaged in the fire. Authorities, as per NDTV reported that the fire originated at a houseboat near Ghat number 9 of Dal Lake, rapidly spreading and engulfing other nearby houseboats.

At least five houseboats were reduced to ashes, with some others sustaining damage, as per officials. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, stated the police.