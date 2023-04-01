Poonch: One girl died while two others were rescued and hospitalised after they jumped in a river in J&K’s Poonch district last evening, police said on Saturday.

An official said that three cousin sisters jumped in the river near Sher-i-Kashmir bridge in Poonch yesterday evening.

He said soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched and all three girls were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

However, one of the girls was declared dead on arrival, while two are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident.