Srinagar, Feb 1 : Jammu and Kashmir reported 2751 covid-19 cases, up by 201 from yesterday, but much lower than same last week even as nine persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24-hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said 1105 of the fresh cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 1646 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 438176.

Regarding the fresh fatalities, the officials told that four among them were reported from Jammu division and five from Kashmir valley. So far 4683 people have died due to the virus—2289 in Jammu and 2394 in Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise details, he said, Srinagar reported 440 cases, Baramulla 136, Budgam 177, Pulwama 45, Kupwara 405, Anantnag 108, Bandipora 30, Ganderbal 59, Kulgam 209, Shopian 37, Jammu 561,Udhampur 96, Rajouri 21, Doda 74, Kathua 44, Samba 86, Kishtwar 11, Poonch 31, Ramban 149 and Reasi 32.

Besides, they said, 6556 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—1691 from Jammu Division and 4865 from Kashmir. So far 400935 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 32558—8989 in Jammu and 23569 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 45001 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.