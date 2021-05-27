25 more Covid-19 deaths in J&K, toll 3727

Srinagar: At least 25 more covid-19 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, taking the fatality count to 3727, officials said on Thursday.

Fourteen of these deaths were reported from Jammu division and eleven from Kashmir, the officials told GNS.

Among others, the officials said that a 65-year-old man from Magarmal Bagh Batamaloo died at CD hospital, 17 days after he was admitted there.

A 68-year-old woman from Dalgate Srinagar also died at CD, one of the exclusive facaility for the management of the covid-19 patients, five days after she was admitted there.

A 75-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar died at JLNM hospital Rainawari, they said.

A 70-year-old woman from Batamaloo died six days after she was admitted to SMHS hospital, they said.

Also, a 65-year-old woman from Kunzer Tangmarg died at SMHS hospital, 12 days after she was admitted there, they said.

A 73-year-old woman from Ompora Budgam died at SKIMS Bemina, a day after she was admitted there, they said.

A 68-year-old retired doctor from Baghat Srinagar also died the same hospital, 25 days after he was admitted there.

A 60-year-old woman from Badragund died at GMC Anantnag, ten days after she was admitted there, they said.

A 65-year-old woman from Kund Kulgam also died at GMC Anantnag, 13 days after she was admitted there.

Also, two deaths were reported at GMC Baramula with victims aged 60 and 68 years respectfully, they said.

Among others the victims from Jammu include a 65-year-old man from Kishtwar, an 80-year-old woman from Talab Tillo Jammu, a 73-year-old woman from New Rehari Jammu, a 40-year-old man from Kheri Bishnah, a 90-year-old man Miran Sahib and a 50-year-old man from Bilaspur Chattisgarh at present Trikuta Nagar Jammu, they said. A 76-year-old woman from RS Pura Jammu died at a hospital in Amritsar, they added. (GNS)