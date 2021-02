A 23-year-old man died on Tuesday when his car skidded off the road and fell into a 800-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said.

Sajjad Hussain, a resident of Sanwara village, was driving from Chilli to Malikpora when the accident occurred around 10.20 am, Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Raj Singh Gouria said.

He said the body of the deceased was being handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.