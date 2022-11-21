FIFA Football World Cup in Qatar will be costliest in the history with organizers like to spend over 200 billion US dollars.

The cost of the stadiums alone amounted to 6.5 billion dollars, according to the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in Qatar, while the specialized Deloitte Foundation stated in a report published in 2013 that Qatar has allocated 200 billion dollars to be spent on building the infrastructure for hosting the World Cup, including 140 billion dollars. for infrastructure in the field of transportation, and 20 billion dollars in the hotel sector.

The cost of organizing the World Cup in America in 1994 was estimated at 340 million dollars.

The costs of hosting the World Cup in 2002 jumped to 5 billion dollars, with the participation of South Korea and Japan in the organization, and the profits of the International Federation at that time amounted to 1.2 billion dollars.

When Germany hosted the 2006 World Cup, according to government data, about dollar 6.2 billion dollars was spent on infrastructure and stadiums, and FIFA’s revenues from the tournament rose to dollar 3.2 billion.

South Africa spent 3.65 billion US dollars to host the 2010 World Cup, which was confirmed by its Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan at the time.

When Brazil hosted the 2014 World Cup, the cost rose to 13 billion dollars, distributed between 8.6 billion dollars only for infrastructure work and 2.4 billion dollars for infrastructure, and stadiums. Nearly two billion dollars were spent on security arrangements, and the profits of the International Federation “FIFA” amounted to 4.82 billion dollars.

When Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup, the cost rose to more than 20 billion dollars, according to the Russian agency Interfax.