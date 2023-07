Srinagar: Two persons were arrested for killing a stray dog near Badamwari Rainawari area of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“2 persons arrested for cruelty & brutally killing a stray dog near Badamwari Rainawari on 21- 07-2023. FIR No 29/2023 U/S 429 IPC & sec 11 (1) of PCA Act registered in PS Rainawari.

Arrestees: 1) Gulzar Ahmad Beigh of Rehmaniya colony, Lal Bazar 2) Adnan Shah of Hawal Badamwari,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.