Srinagar: Post G20 meeting, Jammu and Kashmir government is hosting a mega two-day fair to promote handloom and handicrafts products globally.

Department of Industries and Commerce in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization is holding the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Textile Sourcing fair, 2023’ on Monday and Tuesday. As per the officials over 100 exhibitors will participate in the event to showcase their craft. Moreover, more than 60 international and national buyers will also attend the fair to get a first-hand account of Kashmir’s handloom. The international buyers, as per the officials, will be from countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Mexico, UAE, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. “This exhibition is aimed to promote the handloom of Jammu and Kashmir. The venue will be Kashmir University Campus and registration of the artisans has been already done,” an official said. Pertinently this year the government has scheduled to hold more than 50 exhibitions, which include the local as well as national events. Meanwhile, the artisans described it as a ‘golden opportunity’ to showcase their craft and to attract prospective international buyers. “It is a good initiative by the government and we are happy to participate in it. The booking is free of cost and our artisans have already registered themselves to participate in the exhibition,” said Musadiq Shah, Senior Vice-President, Kashmir Pashmina Organization (KPO). He hoped for more such exhibitions in the future to promote the handloom and handicrafts of Kashmir at the international level. “We hope big events will be held at SKICC which is a focal point for every delegate visiting Kashmir. The government should time it in such a way that it coincides with an autumn exhibition held at Pragati Maidan New Delhi. The majority of the international buyers participate in that exhibition. They also can come to Kashmir to explore our crafts as well,” Shah said. Jammu and Kashmir government recently notified 21 more crafts from Kashmir to boost the local artisans. Sozni Embroidery, Staple Embroidery, Handmade Aromatics, Handmade Soap Calligraphy, Painting, Khatamband, Paper Pulp, Kharadi, Glazed Pottery, Katas, Copperware Engraving, Copperware Sakhta, Pottery, Handicrafts Furniture, Handmade Aromatics, Handmade Soap, Filigree, Mosaic Craft, Wagguv, Shikara, Willow Bat, Innovative Crafts, have also been declared as “Notified Crafts”. Several crafts including Pashmina, Sozni, Kani Shawl, Papier-mache, Khatamband, and walnut wood have been granted GI tag.

