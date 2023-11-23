In an intriguing turn, a record number of 10 cricketers hailing from Jammu and Kashmir have been nominated for the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, set to take place in Dubai on December 19 for the 2024 edition. IPL franchises have shown significant interest in these promising players, potentially paving their way into the lucrative T20 competition. Among the notable players are Mujtaba Yousuf, Rasikh Salam, Parvez Rasool, Qamran Iqbal, Fazil Rashid, Henan Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Nasir Lone, Auqib Nabi, and Vivrant Sharma, as reported in various media outlets.

Particularly noteworthy are Rasikh Salam and Parvez Rasool, both of whom bring prior IPL experience. Salam, at just 17 years and 353 days old, grabbed headlines in 2019 as the youngest player to debut for Mumbai Indians. However, a subsequent two-year ban from the BCCI due to a birth certificate discrepancy paused his promising career. In 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders signed him, where he participated in two matches before his release.

Parvez Rasool, a trailblazer from Jammu and Kashmir, holds the distinction of being the region’s first cricketer to play in the IPL. His journey commenced in 2013 with the now-defunct Pune Warriors, and he has featured in eight IPL games, with his last appearance dating back to 2016.

Mujtaba Yousuf, previously a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, is also being eyed by IPL teams, sparking speculation about a potential contract. Meanwhile, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, and Nasir Lone have received trial invitations from various IPL teams, underscoring the growing recognition of talent from the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Presently, only two cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, hold active IPL contracts, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad. With a total of 590 players shortlisted for the IPL auction, all eyes are on these ten talented individuals from Jammu and Kashmir, poised to secure their positions in one of the world’s most prestigious T20 leagues. Cricket enthusiasts globally await the unfolding drama in Dubai on December 19, as the fate of these rising stars hangs in the balance.