Youth injured in explosion at Anantnag gunfight site succumbs

Srinagar: A youth, who was injured in an explosion at Sirhama Anantnag encounter site on Friday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday at Srinagar’s SMHS hospital.

An official said that one among the four youth who sustained injuries after an unexploded device went off at Sirhama Anantnag on Friday has succumbed to his injuries.

He identified the succumbed youth as Yaseen Ahmad Rather, son of Muhammad Maqbool Rather of Sirhama Anantnag. He added Rather has succumbed to his injuries at SMHS at around 3:30 am on Monday.

Pertinently, two LeT commanders were killed in a night long encounter in Sirhama Anantnag on Friday. (KNO)