SRINAGAR: A 20-year-old boy on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the Nehalpora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official sources told the news agency Kashmir Scroll that a 20-year-old boy hanged himself inside his room in the wee hours.

They said that his family members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival

Meanwhile police has taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case while further investigations have also been taken up.(KS)