Abdu Rozik from Bigg Boss 16 shares engagement photos

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik has some news for his fans. The Tajikistani singer got engaged in Sharjah, UAE, last month. He has also shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. The opening frame features Abdu and his fiancee, Amira (more on that later). Don’t miss the hard-shaped engagement ring in Abdu’s hand. Next, we get a glimpse of the ceremony. For the big day, Abdu picked a traditional outfit. Amira is seen in a white gown. In the caption, Abdu said, “Allhamdulillah,” and shared the engagement date as “24.04.2024.” The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman wrote, “Mubarak, dear Abdu.” Actor-model Jad Hadid dropped red hearts. Suraj Pancholi sent his best wishes with a heart heart and a raising hands emoji. Musician Gareth Kelly said, “So so proud love you bro best person ever you deserve everything and more.”

Check out the post below:

Before sharing the engagement pictures, Abdu Rozik dropped a video to announce that he is getting engaged. In that clip, the singer can be heard saying, “Hello, salam alaikum guys. How are you? How is your thing? This is Abdu Rozik. And guys you know I am 20 years old. And I have dream to fall in love and get one girl who respects me, who loving me too much. You know, it has been my dream. And suddenly, I find that girl, who is respecting me, who is giving for me, too much love. And I don’t know how to say, because I am too much excited and I am too much…what’s it called? And guys, I have one surprise for all of you.” Towards the end, Abdu shows the ring that he chose for the love of his life.

Revealing the wedding date in the caption, Abdu Rozik wrote, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am.”

Curious about Abdu Rozik’s fiancee? Well, in a conversation with ETimes, the singer revealed her name as Amira. He said, “In the midst of life’s uncertainties, discovering Amira has been an extraordinary blessing. The air seems to shimmer with love, and my heart overflows with gratitude. Each day feels like a celebration of divine providence, as I bask in the warmth of Amira’s presence.”

Abdu Rozik added, “Alhumdolilah, I’m filled with a profound sense of contentment knowing that Allah has granted me such a remarkable life partner. Amira’s essence brings light to my days, and I am endlessly grateful for the beauty she brings into my life. She is not just my companion; she is the embodiment of love, strength, and serenity. With her by my side, every moment feels infused with purpose and meaning.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)