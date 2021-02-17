Wet weather in Kashmir from next week: MeT

Barring Gulmarg and Kokernag, the minimum temperatures dropped across Kashmir Valley with Srinagar, the summer capital of the J-K, recording a low of minus 1.2°C, the weatherman said on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official told that the temperature in Srinagar, which had recorded a low of minus 0.9°C on the previous night, was minus 2.2 °C below the normal for this time of the year, the official said.

The temperatures this season, especially last month, remained far below normal. On 31 January, the mercury plunged to minus 8.8°C, the coldest January night recorded in Srinagar after 30 years.

Qazigund, the gateway town of J-K, recorded a low of minus 2.5°C, same as on the previous night while the mercury settled at minus 4.5°C against 4.5°C in the world-famous tourist resort of Pahalgam on the previous night.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night, he said.

The mercury also settled at minus 3.2°C in Kupwara against minus 2.8°C on the previous night while Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort, recorded a low of minus 3.8°C against minus 4.0°C on the earlier night, he said.

The weatherman has forecast scattered rainfall on 22 February and fairly widespread rains on 23 February. (GNS)