The US is bidding farewell to the 3G technology, The Verge has reported.

Throughout December, Verizon has been disconnecting its customers who were still using the tech, cutting off their phones’ ability to use data, make calls, and send texts. It was the last major US carrier to do so — AT&T turned off its 3G service in February, and T-Mobile started winding its old networks down the month after.

Verizon customers with 3G devices have had plenty of warning. It previously said the network would be going offline in 2019, but with one delay after another, the date has slowly been pushed back to December 31st, 2022. In the meantime, it’s sent people new, LTE-capable phones, as well as letters explaining exactly what’s going to happen. Verizon has told customers with 3G devices that their lines will be suspended starting the day before their December billing cycle begins, according to Fierce Wireless.

Even after that, until the day before their February billing cycle, they’ll still be able to use the phones for two things: calling 911 and Verizon customer service.