SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha commenced the ‘Chhau Parv’, a traditional dance style originating from West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, held at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, on Tuesday.

During his speech, the Lt Governor praised the joint effort of Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, the apex performing arts body, collaborating with J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages to arrange a three-day festival, workshop, and seminar focusing on Chhau Dances and folk dances of J&K. The primary goal is to safeguard and promote cultural diversity.

“In ancient times, Chhau was regarded as both a martial dance and an art form intended for spiritual elevation. The Chhau Parv aims to raise awareness about the aesthetic essence of this culturally rich tradition, foster emerging talents, and reinforce the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’,” expressed the Lt Governor.

During the inaugural event, the Lt Governor paid homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, acknowledging the immense contribution of tribal figures to India’s freedom movement. He also emphasized the initiatives led by the UT Administration, under PM Modi’s guidance, to revive Jammu and Kashmir’s rich intangible heritage and folk culture.