LS poll: Final orientation prog for polling staff held at Shopian

SHOPIAN: In order to enhance the preparedness for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the District Election Office Shopian today organised an orientation program for the Polling Staff at Government Degree College, Shopian here.

The training cum orientation session was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb, who is also District Election Officer Shopian.

Addressing the participants, the DEO briefed the Officers about their responsibilities during the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections-2024 of Shopian Assembly Constituency of the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

The Staff has already been familiarized with EVM, VVPAT operations and acquainted with the necessary knowledge and skills for effectively carrying out their duties during the electoral process.

DEO apprised that various rounds of training were conducted in the district to acquaint staff and asked for effective and efficient conduct of elections.

On the occasion, the DEO also reviewed the arrangements for the Polling Staff at the polling stations and directed the concerned to ensure all required measures are taken well in advance.

During the final phase of training cum orientation, collection of polling material, collection and setting up of EVMs and other pre-poll and poll day arrangements were thoroughly discussed with the trainees. The process of sealing, installation and functioning of the EVMs was also demonstrated by the master trainers.

ADDC, Shopian, Dr. Nasir Ahmed Lone; Principal GDC, Shopian, ACR, ACP, District Informatics Officer and other Officers/officials and Master Trainers were present on the occasion.