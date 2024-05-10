DC Kulgam inspects facilities for drug abuse victims

KULGAM: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan Friday undertook a visit to Drug De-Addiction Centre at Kulgam to oversee the treatment and counseling facilities being provided to the victims of Drug Abuse.

On the occasion, the DC inspected several sections and wards of the centre, and took first-hand appraisal of the functioning of the centre and available facilities.

The DC was briefed about the treatment and counseling facilities being provided to the victims of substance abuse by Incharge Drug De-Addiction Centre.

It was informed that there are 13 patients lodged at the facility currently and undergoing treatment and 360 patients have recovered and subsequently discharged.

The DC also held a detailed interaction session with the staff and emphasized upon the doctors and other paramedical staff to take the job as a noble task and treat the affected people with patience and dedication.

He also instructed for proper development of lawns in the centre and to augment lighting facilities. During the visit, DC also interacted with inmates admitted in the Drug De-Addiction Centre and sought their views about the treatment facilities and counseling being given to them.

The inmates apprised the DC that they are being given satisfactory treatment at the centres. During the visit, the DC was accompanied by ADC, Viqar Ahmad Giri; ACR, CMO, Tehsildar Kulgam, DSWO and other officers.