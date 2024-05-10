J&K is an integral part of India: Chugh

SRINAGAR: National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Tarun Chugh said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and every step of its land belongs to India, but Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge believes that Kashmir has no relation with the entire country including Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra.

“The truth is that every child of the country can give his life for Kashmir. Congress had kept Article 370 safe, but after taking charge for the second time, Narendra Modi made Kashmir an integral part of India by ending Article 370 forever on 5 August 2019. Today a new spring of development and trust is seen here,” he said.

Chug said that the upcoming elections are very important elections for the country. On one side, there is the Indi alliance led by Rahul Gandhi, which has committed a scam of Rs 12 lakh crore. Rs 30 crore cash has been seized from the house of a minister of Jharkhand and before this, Rs 350 crore was seized from the house of a Congress MP and Rs 50 crore from the premises of Mamata Banerjee’s minister. On the other side, there is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been running the state and central government without any blemish and without any corruption charges for 23 years. He said that on one side there is Rahul Gandhi who goes abroad for holidays and on the other side there is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been serving the nation for 23 consecutive years without any holiday.

Chug said that Congress kept the issue of Ram Mandir pending for years, but the Modi during his tenure paved the way for the construction of Ram Mandir through the court, also performed Bhoomi Pujan and also performed the Pran-Pratishtha of Ramlala in the grand temple on 22 January.

Chug said that due to the fear of displeasing the vote bank, the parties of the Indi alliance boycotted the holy festival of Pran-Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram. The Bharatiya Janata Party is not afraid of this vote bank. BJP not only got the Ram temple constructed, but also renovated Kashi Vishwanath and the Somnath temple is also being made of gold.

Chug said that the slogan of Garibi Hatao given by Indira Gandhi was not fulfilled in any Congress government, but Modi improved the standard of living of 80 crore poor people by providing them free food grains, tap water, gas cylinders and free health insurance up to five lakh rupees.