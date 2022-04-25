Srinagar: A family of downtown chefs in the old city has given a new twist to wazwan by introducing ‘rista’, kebab, and ‘lahabi’ achar.

These pickles called ‘wazwani achar’ are in big demand this Ramadan in Kashmir, and after a thumbs up from the foodies, its makers have now decided to serve them throughout the year.

“Our family has been into the business of wazwan for generations but we started this ‘wazwani achar’ recently. It is a combination of wazwan and achar. Though we had only kept it for sale for Ramadan only, we are now keeping it available for the entire year. We have rista achar, kebab achar, lahabi kebab achar, and other wazwan dishes. We also started a chicken-carrot achar that is called ‘tang’ locally. Once, ‘tang’ was served during wazwan and we refurbished it. We have other non-vegetarian pickle varieties like chicken achar,” said Basit, who sells these pickles in Fateh Kadal area of the old city.

He said they also had a number of vegetable varieties of pickles that started from Rs. 200 a kilo.

“We have a number of vegetable pickles like tamatar kofta, haakh, nadru, etc. There is another mixed vegetable variety that sells for Rs. 200 a kilo,” he said.

Basit said they had also started delivering their food items pan-India following the good response. “We also deliver across India. Delivery takes 4-5 days from here,” he said.

Valley-based food blogger Omar Rather of ‘Kashmirfoodgram’ fame said Basit’s family had given a new twist to pickles this Ramadan and there were quite a few new editions.

“There are other pickle makers in downtown like Haji G Q Senoo whose pickle varieties are unique as well as famous. However, Basit’s family has taken it a step further by turning several wazwan dishes into pickles. He has also given a new twist to ‘tang’. In the past, this special chicken carrot dish called ‘tang’ was served with wazwan. It has of late disappeared from the wazwan platter but they have turned it into a pickle too,” he said.

“This Ramadan, this wazwani achar has remained among the most sought-after delicacies in Shehr-e-Khaas. They start selling these pickles after ‘Zuhr’ prayers and the stock gets sold out by iftaar,” he added.