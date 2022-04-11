Srinagar: Executive Engineer Master Plan division Srinagar has announced that the water supply would remain affected in several areas for two days from April 13.

He said that the laying of a 1200 mm raw water pipeline has become mandatory and in this regard, the water supply would remain affected on April 12 (Tuesday) and April 13 (Wednesday) from 10 am to 08 pm.

The areas that will remain affected include Malshahibagh, Zakura, Gulabbagh, Alesteng, Shuhama, Hadoora, Chaterhama, Khilamula, Basarbagh, Habak, Naseem Bagh, Pandach, Buchpora, Soura, Anchar, Behloochipora, Zoonimar, Nowshehra, Bagh-e-Ali Mardan Khan, Zadibal, Hawal, Alamgari Bazar, Rajouri Kadal, Elaqa Nalahmar, Nawa Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Nowhatta, Lal Bazar, Hazratbal, Sadrahbal, Nigeen, Saida Kadal, Karan Nagar, Chattabal, Kawdara, Eidgah, Maharaj Gunj, Zaina Kadal, Noorbagh, Saidapora, Bemina, Firdousabad Batamaloo, Qamarwari, Zainakoot, Noorabad, Umarabad, and adjacent areas.