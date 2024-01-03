In Hyderabad’s Chanchalguda area, a clever Zomato delivery hero conquered the fuel crisis dilemma that had countless vehicles awkwardly parked at petrol stations. As the strike of oil tanker dealers forced the city into twisted queues and closed petrol pumps, this resourceful agent brilliantly opted to gallantly ride horseback while delivering food orders to their hungry customers.

The sight of the delivery agent on horseback, navigating through the crowded streets near the Imperial Hotel, turned heads and quickly went viral. The video of the man, carrying the signature red Zomato backpack and uniform, was widely shared on social media.

Take a look at the video:

#Hyderabadi Bolde Kuch bhi Kardete 😅

Due To Closure of #PetrolPumps in Hyderabad, A Zomato Delivery boy came out to deliver food on horse at #Chanchalgudaa near to imperial hotel.#Hyderabad #ZomatoMan #DeliversOnHorse#TruckDriversProtest pic.twitter.com/UUABgUPYc1 — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) January 2, 2024

This particular incident occured in the backdrop of fuel shortage at petrol pumps which was caused by the transport strike organised by truck drivers.

The nationwide protest sparked fears of fuel shortages, leading to panic buying. On Tuesday, visuals came in from several parts of the country showing people queuing up at petrol and diesel pumps worried about an impending fuel shortage.

Recently, the All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has called off the nationwide truckers’ strike. The strike was in response to the new hit-and-run law under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which imposes severe penalties on drivers who flee accident scenes. After discussions with the government, which assured further consultations with the transport body before implementing the contentious law, the AIMTC asked truckers to resume work. The new law stipulates up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine for drivers involved in fatal accidents who fail to report the incident to the authorities.

