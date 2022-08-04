Mumbai: World’s smallest singer Abdu Rozik is all set to make his debut in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (Bhaijaan).

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing from Tajikistan, Rozik’s performance with AR Rahman at Dubai Expo 2020 had created a flutter on social media.

He will now be making his Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s movie.

Abdu Rozik took to Instagram to share the good news. In the video clip, Rozik can be seen spraying perfume on himself and saying, “Now, I am ready for Bhaijaan”.

In a press meet recently, Abdu Rozik said, “I am very happy, thanks to Salman Khan. I am working on a movie with Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (also called Bhaijaan).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about his role, he said, “Gangster”.

Abdu Rozik shot to fame after his fight with fellow internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

The artist has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.