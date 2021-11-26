Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has shared a video of Virat Kohli shaking a leg.

The video is directed and choreographed by Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma who can be seen teaching Virat the hook-step.

Harsh Upadhyay has given music. Top stars from the team performed the Hustle signature dance step. The video inspires RCB’s fans to ‘Never Give Up and Don’t Back Down’.

“It was so much fun working on this video with the RCB cricketers. Having seen the effort of the RCB players in everything they do, I began appreciating the #PlayBold mentality, which not only helps in sport but in our daily lives too. RCB is my extended family, and it was only fitting that I dedicate this video to every member in the team and to the thousands of fans out there,” said Dhanashree Verma.

AB de Villiers, Glen Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Navdeep Saini can also be seen shaking a leg in the Royal Challengers Bangalore new music video that was released on Tuesday.

“Celebrating the solidarity and play bold spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Special thanks to all our players who wear RCB colors and give their 100 percent on the field,” RCB said.