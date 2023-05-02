Cricketers Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in an ugly spat and came face-to-face after RCB beat LSG in IPL 2023 in Lucknow.

VKohli was involved in a heated exchange with Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq after the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s victory over Lucknow Super Giants today (May 1) in IPL 2023 culminated in ugly scenes on the field.

The altercation came after Royal Challengers Bangalore had bowled Lucknow Super Giants out for 108, with KL Rahul batting through a leg injury in an unsuccessful attempt to see his side home. During the LSG innings, Kohli had celebrated wickets falling with his usual animated gestures.

For context, in the previous fixture between the two sides last month, Lucknow team mentor Gambhir had signalled to the Bangalore home crowd to be quiet afterLSG’s narrow victory. Not only did Kohli blow kisses in the Lucknow crowd’s direction when their team lost a wicket on this occasion, but he also emulated Gambhir by pressing his finger to his lips.