Srinagar: After creating Guinness World Record for the fastest bicycle, Kashmir’s ace cyclist Adil Teli has been profiled by the History channel.

In the promo of the episode of a programme on the History channel that will be aired on Monday, Adil has been described as a ‘super hero’

“Meet the superhuman Adil Teli who rode his bike from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari in record time….” it said.

Adil Teli, a youth from Narbal in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, had earlier set a new record for the fastest bicycle journey between Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

Teli, who had started his journey from Srinagar on March 22 last year, later reached Kanyakumari on March 30.

Teli had cycled around 3600 km in ‘8 days, 1 hr and 39 minutes’. He had broken the previous Guinness World record of ‘8 days 7 hours 38’ minutes by Om Mahajan.

After breaking the record, Teli had told Kashmir Monitor that he would cycle around 450 km daily.

“On the first day, I cycled 398 km followed by 450 km on the second and 537 km on the third day. From the fourth to the ninth day, I cycled 440, 443, 448, 420 424, and 49 km respectively,” he said.

In 2019, Teli had completed another cycling journey of 440 km from Srinagar to Leh covering the distance in 26 hours and 30 minutes.

Interestingly, Om Mahajan, a teenager from Nashik Maharashtra, had set the last record in November 2020. Previously, the record was held by his uncle Mahendra Mahajan.