SRINAGAR: Known for belting out foot-tapping numbers, the trio of Irfan, Bilal and Mehmeet were spotted performing on the ‘stage of Coke Studio’.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mizrab Records’ shared the video where the audience can be seen dancing to the song ‘hai vyes qarar hai nyoonam.’

“How super thrilling and super awesome, it was to perform on the stage of Coke Studio!!!! As much as IBM and Mizraab loved performing, the audience was equally enthralled by the magic we created together on the stage!!!

Cheers to the success…!! (sic)” Mizrab Records wrote on Facebook while sharing the video.