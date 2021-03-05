WATCH: Farooq Abdullah shake a leg at Amarinder Singh’s granddaughter’s wedding

A video of National Conference veteran Farooq Abdullah shaking a leg at the wedding of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s granddaughter is the latest from the high-profile wedding to set the internet buzzing.

The video shows Abdullah, the 83-year-old former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, break into a jig to a live performance of the Bollywood song ‘Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche’.

From @capt_amarinder's grand daughter's marriage. @JKNC_ president dancing to tunes of "Aajkal tere mere pyar ke charche" pic.twitter.com/KUTsnaXdnc — Shalinder Wangu (@Wangu_News18) March 4, 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s granddaughter Seherinder Kaur married Delhi businessman Aaditya Narang at the politician’s Siswan farmhouse. Seherinder, the daughter of Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh, married Aditya Narang, the son of Delhi-based businessman Devin Narang, at a ceremony on Sunday.