Kashmir is rich in unique flora and fauna and is rightly considered one of the most beautiful places in the world. The wildlife in the valley also gives adds to its natural diversity.

However, for the past several years, countless incidents of man-animal conflict have been reported in Kashmir in which many lost their lives or were grievously injured.

The unprecedented speed with which man has tried to disturb the natural habitat of the animals has compelled the latter to turn up at locations they are not otherwise expected to be at.

In one such incident, two majestic brown bears are seen outside a hotel in the Sonamarg area during the night. The video of the bears captured by some bears shows the animals trying to look for food in the trash in the hotel’s front yard.

The video, it seems, was shot from an upper storey of the hotel. In it, one of the bears is trying to look for food in a cardboard box while another one roams close to him.

The video was shared on Facebook on Saturday by one Mudasir Rashid who wrote: “#Sonamarg It is common in tourist destination where wild bear appeared on daily basis! This place is very rich in its wildlife and has drawn the attention of nature lovers.” (sic)

In another video shared by the user in March, a wild bear is seen roaming in snowclad locales of Sonamarg.