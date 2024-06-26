War on drugs: All medical stores directed to install CCTVs by July 15

SRINAGAR, JUNE 25: To combat the drug menace and its challenges in the District, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a District Level Committee meeting of NCORD at DC Office Complex, Srinagar.

The meeting deliberated on the prevention of Drug Abuse and Narcotics trade and the implementation of measures to eliminate the menace from the district.

Addressing the meeting, DC emphasized consistent efforts at multiple levels of administration and enforcement agencies to control drug abuse.

He stressed the involvement of civil society, religious leaders, imams, and teachers to overcome the challenges of drug addiction.

While reiterating the role of enforcement agencies, he exhorted that the evil should be nipped the in bud by identification of hot spots and nexus of drug peddlers.

He called for a strong vigil on the smuggling of Narcotic drugs through courier service.

While underlining the need for rehabilitation of victims of drug abuse, he instructed them to provide the skilling power to them.

Moreover, DC directed widespread awareness among the masses and youth by engaging experts, psychologists, and Police.

Regarding the installation of CCTVs at medical stores, DC directed Dy Drug Controller Srinagar to ensure hundred percent installations by July 15.

Meanwhile, the DC was informed that during the current year, poppy cultivation was reported only on ten marlas in district Srinagar which was subsequently destroyed by the officials of the Excise and Taxation department.

The meeting was attended by ADC Syed Ahmad Kataria, ADC Khalid Hussain Malik, District Officers from Health, Education, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Drug Control, Excise & Taxation, ICDS, Police besides the Incharge Drug De-addictiCentretre SMHS, President of the Private Schools Association Kashmir.