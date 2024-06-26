Bohri Kadal inferno: Srinagar admin reaches out to fire victims

SRINAGAR, JUNE 25: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat a team of District Administration, Srinagar today visited Bohri Kadal in Shahr-e-Khaas area of the District provided immediate assistance to the fire affected families whose houses were gutted in a massive fire incident here on Monday.

The team of District Administration headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria provided immediate assistance to the affected families in the form of 85 blankets, 51 mattresses, and 17 kitchen sets, besides Rs 9 lakh to all affected families as an interim relief out of the District Red Cross Fund.

The team of District Administration Srinagar also expressed sympathy with the affected families on the loss of property.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din has appealed to the General public to follow all precautionary measures while handling electric/electronic gadgets, LPG cylinders, and other appliances being used for heating and cooking purposes to avoid such fire incidents.

It may be recalled that a massive fire broke out at a commercial building near Bazar Masjid in Bohri Kadal, Srinagar, on Monday.

The fire, which started in the afternoon, quickly spread to nearby residential houses and complexes, damaging the famous Bazar Masjid.

Srinagar police said an extensive rescue operation was underway, with teams from the fire services and locals working together to contain the blaze.

According to police sources, besides the mosque, several other buildings, including a commercial complex and residences, were destroyed in the fire in the congested Bohri Kadal locality.

The officials said there are no reports of any casualties so far. The exact cause of the fire has not been known yet, however, the police are probing the matter to ascertain the reason behind the tragic incident.

An official said that soon after the incident fire tenders reached the spot to douse off flames. He said that a firefighting operation is still going on to prevent the fire from spreading further. “The cause of the fire is being ascertained,” he said.

To contain the fire, they said that the locals and police also helped the firefighters, who pulled out all the stops during the exercise.

“After spotting the fire on the mosque’s third story, we immediately called in the firefighters who made strenuous efforts to put out the fire, which had engulfed the upper floor of the mosque and adjacent properties, locals said.