DGP releases Urdu compendium on 3 new criminal laws

Srinagar, June 25: Director General of Police R.R. Swain today released the book “Compendium on Three New Criminal Laws- Teen Naye Foujdaari Qawaneen” and Informative Flyers on various provisions of these laws in Urdu language, at a function held at Police Headquarters here today. These laws will be implemented throughout the country from 1st July 2024.

The Urdu Compendium outlines key changes brought out by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), replacing Indian Panel Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act respectively.

The Compendium has separate chapters on Substantive Law, BNS, and its comparison with IPC, detailed provisions regarding investigation, arrest, search, seizure, prosecution, and trial in the court of law mentioned in procedural laws of BNSS and BSA for Urdu knowing police personnel. It discusses in detail various new provisions like the use of forensics and technology during the investigation, witness protection schemes, terrorism, organized gangs, and the special provision for women and children.

The compendium has been compiled and translated by a committee constituted by Police Headquarters J&K which was headed by SSP Shri Mubassir Latifi, IPS and DySsP, Owais Wani, Abdul Majid Magray, Faisal Arif Rishu, PSI Shri Ahsan Khan and PSI Muhammad Zaman as members.

DGP R.R. Swain while appreciating the efforts of the committee highlighted the importance of understanding these laws in Urdu and Hindi.